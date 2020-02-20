TVS is one of the most reputed auto manufacturers in India. Over the years, the company has introduced several quality products in the market. Apart from ensuring superior build quality, TVS’ two-wheelers achieved popularity due to their affordable price tags. Those looking for a reliable bike or scooter can invest in TVS’ products.

Before looking at the best bikes and scooters from this company, learn more about safeguarding such a vehicle. So if you plan to buy bike insurance online, then following types of two wheeler insurance plans should aid in this endeavour:

Third-party Liability Bike Insurance

Covers against financial liability toward the third-party individual, property or vehicle involved in the accident.

No financial assistance to repair own damage.

The insurance company covers any legal liabilities arising from such scenarios.

Comprehensive Bike Insurance

Third-party liability cover along with own damage cover in the event of accidents.

Financial assistance if your two-wheeler is stolen or totalled.

Coverage in case of liabilities arising due to fire, natural and man-made calamities.

Own Damage Bike Insurance

Applicable to new bike owners who purchased their vehicle after September 2018.

Provides benefits related to comprehensive plans minus the benefits of a third-party liability insurance cover.

Keeping this in mind, let’s move on to the best TVS two-wheelers present in the market today.

The Five Best TVS Two-wheelers in India

TVS Jupiter

TVS Jupiter was launched in September 2013.

The scooter sold 2.5 million units by July 2018, making it the second-most popular scooter in India.

The vehicle sports a 109.7 cc engine, delivering a mileage of 62kmpl.

A BSVI model for the scooter was launched in November 2019.

BBC Top Gear India and Bike India recognised TVS Jupiter as the Scooter of the Year.

TVS NTORQ

Production for this scooter began in 2018.

The vehicle is fitted with a 125cc engine that is capable of creating a maximum torque of 10.5 Nm.

TVS NTORQ became only the second 125cc scooter to achieve 4 lakh unit sales in India.

TVS Apache 180 ABS

Launched in 2011, this bike quickly became popular, especially amongst the Indian youth.

The Apache 180 ABS sports five-speed transmission, along with a 177.4cc capacity engine

The engine can produce up to 17.3 bhp of power.

Fuel efficient as well, with a mileage of around 45 kmpl.

TVS Victor

Features a 3-valve cylinder engine, with a maximum capacity of 110cc.

This bike is one of the most premium offerings from TVS in the commuter market segment.

Listed mileage is 72kmpl, while under real-world conditions the bike can easily cover around 67 km on one litre of fuel.

TVS Victor was shelved, but the company had to bring it back in 2016 to compete in the commuter category.

TVS Apache RR 310

A hardcore sports bike from TVS, the Apache RR 310 does not compromise with its look or build quality or performance.

312 cc engine, with a 6-speed manual transmission.

The engine can generate speeds of up to 160 kmph and around 27 Nm of torque.

Colour options include Racing Red and Phantom Black.

The Apache RR 310 won the ‘Bike of the Year’ category at the 2018 Autocar Awards.

Take your pick from these popular models or take a look at TVS’ complete two-wheeler portfolio. They offer both affordable vehicles and premium sports bike, depending on what you want.

Now that you know a bit more about the bikes let’s learn why buying insurance for them is an equally important prospect.

Why should you Purchase Two-wheeler Insurance for TVS Vehicle in 2020?

If you are unaware of the importance of a TVS Two Wheeler Insurance, here are a few pointers as to why two-wheeler insurance is vital.

Mandated by Law

The Indian Government does not offer you an option when it comes to insuring your motor vehicles. Under the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988, purchasing insurance for your two-wheeler is mandatory. Failing to do so within a specified amount of time after bike purchase could lead to fines of up to Rs. 4,000 or even imprisonment.

To Ensure Financial Security after Accidents

Two-wheeler insurance can help you meet various financial liabilities that arise from accidents involving your two-wheeler. Whether it is paying the damages to a third-party or repairing your own vehicle, your insurance provider will reduce the burden on your own finances if such unfortunate events arise. Dealerships will often bundle policies along with your bike at the time of purchase. However, you can choose to buy your insurance plan separately from the company of your choice.





