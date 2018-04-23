Yaris launch planned next month…

We already know that Toyota Yaris is expected to be launched in May. Now, just weeks before this, Toyota has started shipping the car to its dealers. A report published by gadiwadi.com shared leaked images from, what looks like, a dealer stockyard. The cars, in the leaked images, look like display vehicles with branding on the sides. This means we can expect the car to be showcased at the dealerships pretty soon.

Toyota India unveiled their Yaris sedan during the 2018 Auto Expo. This car will help them plug a huge gap in their product portfolio and have an offering in the entry-level midsize sedan segment, in India. Dealers had already started accepting bookings of the car since early April with an amount of Rs. 50,000.

Toyota will offer Yaris sedan powered by a 1.5L petrol engine, mated to a 6-speed manual or a 7-step CVT transmission box. A diesel version is not planned at all. Toyota, while unveiling the Yaris sedan, highlighted that the car will be packed with many class first features and creature comforts. The car is expected to be priced between Rs.8.4 to 13.4 Lakh ex-showroom.

A leaked order guide on TeamBHP shows that the car will be offered in four variants with CVT & three with the manual gearbox. Top of the line VX version will only be offered in the automatic CVT avatar. The guide also highlights that Yaris will be offered in 6 colour shades.

Toyota Yaris Variant Wise Feature List

J

7 Airbags

ABS with EBD + Brake Assist

Basic Audio System with 4 speakers

Manual AC

Driver Seat Height Adjust

Keyless Entry

ORVM-Electrically Adjustable

Rear Arm Rest with Cup Holder

60:40 Split Seats

Halogen Headlamps with Projectors

Body Coloured ORVM & Door Handles

Shark Fin Antenna

G

In addition to J variant

2 Rear Parking Sensors

Front & Rear Fog lamps

Speed-Sensing Door Lock

Impact Sensing Door Unlock

Rear Defogger

ORVM Electrically Adjustable & Retractable

Optitron Meter with TFT MID

7″ AVX Infotainment System with 4 Speakers

Roof Mounted Air Vents with Ambient Light

Auto AC

Push Button Start

Steering Audio Controls

ORVM with Turn Indicators

V

In addition to G Variant

All Wheel Disc Brakes

7″ AVX Infotainment System with 6 Speakers

Reverse Camera

Cruise Control

Rain-Sensing Wipers

LED Rear Combi Lamp with Line Guide

2 Front and 4 Rear Parking Sensors

Auto Headlamps with Follow Me Home Feature

15″ Alloy Wheels

VX (CVT)

In addition to V variant

Paddle Shifters

Vehicle Stability Control

Hill-start Assist Control

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System

7″ AVN Infotainment System with 6 Speakers

Leather Seats

8- Way Power Adjustable Driver Seat

Rear Sunshade

LED DRL

Chrome Door Handle

Toyota has packed Yaris with features to the brim. If it decides to launch it in the speculated price range, the car is bound to give nightmares to its competitors. It will be competing against the likes of Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, Volkswagen Vento and Skoda Rapid.





