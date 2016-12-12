Five Features Where RediGO Beats Kwid

Kwid vs Redigo: Features where the cheaper version betters…

Datsun rediGo is the Japanese carmaker’s third product for the Indian market and possibly the most important one as well! While the previous two cars have met limited success (despite being nice products), rediGO has amassed enough attention to warrant a hit and its prices have put a final stamp to that.

Launched at a starting price tag of Rs 2.38 Lakhs ex-showroom Delhi, rediGO undercuts the largest selling Alto 800 as well and together with Kwid, it may just be one hard blow to Hyundai Eon!

Kwid vs RediGO

Areas where the Datsun Excels..

Kwid is a more premium product but despite that here we list five pointers where rediGO betters…

Ground Clearance: rediGo has the best in class ground clearance of 185 mm, 5 mm more than Kwid. Now that figure puts a few compact SUVs to shame. For reference, S-Cross and Creta stand 180 mm and 183 mm high from the ground respectively.

Weight: rediGO is about 24-25 kilos lighter than Kwid.

rediGO is about 24-25 kilos lighter than Kwid. Space: rediGo beats everyone in the segment for rear seat space. The distance between the front seat and the rear one is 542 mm (Kwid stands at 531 mm). Heck, that’s even more than Dzire (510 mm). For the Alto 800 and Eon, the difference stands at 102 mm and 100 mm respectively.

Performance has never been something which has been the forte of small entry level hatchbacks. In fact both the Eon and Alto 800 take more than 18 seconds to do a sprint from 0 to 100 kmph. The Kwid with its new 800 cc twin pot mill does it in (claimed) 16.87 seconds whereas the the rediGo is faster and takes 15.98 seconds to 100 kmph (claimed).

seconds to 100 kmph (claimed). In terms of braking, Datsun advertises a stopping distance of 32.3 meters from 100 kmph to 0 kmph for the rediGO. This figure for Kwid is 33 meters.

Apart from this, Datsun also claims that rediGo has the best in class headroom thanks to its tall boy design. At 1,541 mm it stands taller than the Kwid, Alto 800 and the Eon.

If you are confused between these two cars and want to know more about them, in depth… here are our respective revies…

Kwid & Redigo Reviews

Also, do let us know if this list of differences or these reviews helped you zero in on your car…





Comments