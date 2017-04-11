Figo S and Aspire S will sit over Titanium+ in the range..

The new-gen Figo twins have not really set the sales charts on fire despite being real good cars. Now, to add some spice to the lineup, Ford is preparing sportier variants of both – Figo hatchback and Aspire sedan as revealed by these spyshots from Autosarena. Both the variants will be signified by the letter ‘S’!

Prior to their launch, both Figo S and Aspire S have been spotted at dealership yards. Both the models will sit at the top of the line and will carry the following changes. Some of them may be model specific…

Figo S & Aspire S – Changes

New 15 inch black alloy wheels on Figo S and Fiesta-like ones on Aspire S

Smoked headlamps

New mesh grille

Dual-tone paint

‘S’ decals

New graphics (but not overdone)

All-black interiors

Rear spoiler

No mechanical changes are expected and both the cars will continue to be propelled by one or all of the engine combinations currently available on sale. These include 1.2 liter TiVCT petrol, 1.5 liter Ti-VCT petrol and 1.5 liter TDCi diesel.

The Figo S can rival the newly introduced Baleno RS from Maruti. Both the variants will be launched in the coming few days. We expect a formal announcement rather than a big-bang event. Expect prices to be roughly Rs 25,000-30,000 over the Titanium+ variants.

Next Read: 2017 EcoSport Facelift Spotted in India for the First Time





Comments