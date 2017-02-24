EcoSport facelift launch expected towards the end of this year….

Back at the Los Angeles Motor Show in November 2016, Ford unveiled the EcoSport facelift which gained a new face, minor changes at the rear but more importantly comprehensively redesigned interiors with an all-new dashboard.

In a surprise, the EcoSport facelift has been snapped in India by Oncars. Apart from that part camouflage at the front and rear, the sneaking fog lamps give it away that this is not the regular EcoSport on that service bench. Registration number of that older Fiesta hints at the possibility of this mule being from Pune (MH12).

It is possible that Ford may soon start testing the new EcoSport in India soon or this mule is already under test runs (and so far nobody has snapped it on the roads). Nonetheless, it continues with the exposed spare wheel unlike the North American and other markets (where Ford has removed it). All black alloy wheels are also new. What happens to the India-spec Ecosport’s interiors can not be predicted without having a look at them but we get a feeling that Ford may continue with the current setup here.

EcoSport Facelift Launch

Since they are (or about to start) testing the compact SUV in India, expect an official launch sometime towards the end of this year.

In terms of mechanicals, all the three engines, 1.5 Liter TIVCT petrol, 1.0 Liter turbocharged EcoBoost and 1.5 Liter TDCI diesel, are expected to continue. What we would like to see though are more variants of the EcoBoost motor, specially the lower ones.





