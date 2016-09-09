Mitsubishi Re-Introduces Montero in India from 68.45 lakhs

The Japanese SUV maker, Mitsubishi, has started accepting bookings for the Montero. Placed above the Pajero Sport, it carries a price tag of Rs 68,45,480 (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Now that does seem to be priced on the higher side considering the fact that the German trio has a range of SUVs available at this price. The on-road price stretches to Rs 81.50 lakhs. Discontinued back in 2014, the new Montero is brought to India via the CBU route.

Powering the Montero is a 3.2 litre 16 valve, in-line four cylinder, DI mill which is capable of churning out 186.3 bhp of maximum power at 3,800 rpm and 441 Nm of peak torque at 2,000 rpm. Transmission options are limited only to a 5-speed automatic gearbox. You get full-time four-wheel drive system. A provision for a sports mode is also available sports mode.

The features list includes:

Headlamp washers

Auto high beam controller

Premium security alarm system

Entertainment system by Rockford

Fully automatic aircon system

Steering mounted cruise controls

Rain sensing wipers

Power assisted seats (front passenger and driver)

Power tilt and sliding sunroof

The seven-seater SUV measures 4,900 mm in length, 1,875 mm in width and 1,900 mm in terms of overall height. The wheelbase stands at 2,780 mm and the ground clearance is a handsome 235 mm. The Montero has a turning radius of 5.7 m and has a kerb weight of 2,335 kg.

If we talk about safety features, the Montero gets 6 airbags (driver, passenger, 2 side and 2 curtain), front and rear impact bar, brake override, immobiliser, active stability control, ABS, hydraulic brake assist system.





