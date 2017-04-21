Sunny latest prices with comparison with older tags

Earlier this year, Nissan launched the 2017 Sunny which featured minor updates and the company specified that there is no price increment despite all the changes.

Three months later, Nissan has announced a massive price slash on its C-segment sedan. Here is a quick comparison of how much have the prices been reduced..

2017 Sunny Latest Prices

Variant New Price Old Price Price Reduction XE Petrol Rs 6.99 Lakh Rs 7.91 Lakh Rs 92,000 XL Petrol Rs 7.59 Lakh Rs 8.40 Lakh Rs 81,000 XV CVT Petrol Rs 8.99 Lakh Rs 10.89 Lakh Rs 1.90 Lakh XE Diesel Rs 7.49 Lakh Rs 8.80 Lakh Rs 1.31 Lakh XL Diesel Rs 7.99 Lakh Rs 9.46 Lakh Rs 1.47 Lakh XV Diesel Rs 8.99 Lakh Rs 9.93 Lakh Rs 94,000 XV Safety Diesel – Rs 10.76 Lakh –

*all prices ex-showroom Delhi

As you can notice, the minimum price slash is on the XL petrol worth Rs 81,000 whereas the XV CVT has become cheaper by a whopping 1.90 Lakh! At 8.99 Lakhs, the Sunny CVT is now the most affordable CVT sedan in the country.

Both the entry and mid diesel variants have become more affordable by over Rs 1 lakh!

These prices have come into effect from yesterday ie 20th April 2017.

With this price reduction, Nissan is also trying to lure compact sedan buyers into its fold. Nissan has not given any specific reason of this price slash and has just said that local production helps them in lower costs which they pass onto customers. The real reason could be the falling sales of the sedan but, nonetheless, at these prices Sunny does become a very interesting package in this list…

Next Read: 2017 Terrano Facelift Launched at 9.99 Lakhs; Gets 22 Changes





Comments