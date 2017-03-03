S201 Launch will give Mahindra a soft-roader to compete with EcoSport, Creta and others…

Mahindra had intentions of introducing Ssangyong Tivoli in India and we were the first to share with you its spyshots from India. They went on to showcase the compact crossover at the 2016 Auto Expo. Later on, reports claimed that Mahindra had shelved the plan and they will not launch any Ssangyong-branded product in India any more.

According to a latest update, Autocar shares that Mahindra is planning to introduce a new SUV codenamed as S201 in India which will be based on the platform of Tivoli. Pawan Goenka, MD of Mahindra confirmed the development of S210 and announced that it will share its platform with Tivoli.

Just 10 odd days back, one of our reader shared with us yet another set of spy pics of a Tivoli-like SUV which was being tested along with TUV500 (elongated TUV300) somewhere around Chennai. It was completely camouflaged but it appeared to be Tivoli underneath. However, re-starting of testing of Tivoli may mean that Mahindra may be testing the S201 or some of its parts/engines on Tivoli’s outer shell. This mule definitely appears to have some resemblance with the upcoming S201 SUV which will be badged as a Mahindra.

Tivoli-Based S201 Launch

Why this connection becomes even clearer is because Mahindra has plans to introduce S201 just next year.

Apart from this, Mahindra is also testing its U321 MPV in India which is a big-bang peoject!

