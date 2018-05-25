2018 Kia K900 will be powered by a 3.3L twin-turbo V6 engine…

2019 Kia K900 sedan was unveiled at the New York Auto Show. The car is not just a facelift but an all-new 2nd generation version of the most luxurious offering from Kia. It is a proof, how far Kia has come in terms of technological & automotive design advancements and the sophistication it can offer in its products. The new K900 boasts of an all-new exterior design as well as cutting-edge technology on the interiors with an understated look. It will be available from the 4th quarter of 2018 in the US market.

On the unveiling of the car, Orth Hedrick, vice president, Product Planning, KMA said,“The all-new 2019 K900 is much more than a generational redesign, as it takes on a whole

new look, feel and character over its predecessor. Only its name – K900 – is carried over. Our designers and engineers have done an extraordinary job of reimagining the K900 to fully meet the needs and desires of consumers shopping in the luxury sedan segment with the promise of a tremendous value proposition that only Kia can deliver. The all-new K900 is a push into new territory and serves as further evidence this brand is moving in a forward direction.”

2018 Kia K900 Exterior Features

Kia features an all-new exterior design which is a complete departure from the current car. Though a little longer and wider, the 2nd generation K900 looks tighter as its whole body is reproportioned. The car is inspired by Kia’s “The Gravity of Prestige” design ethic. Let’s quickly look at some of the details of what the car offers on the outside:

A “Quadratic Pattern” signature grill with 176 jewel-like cells

Duplex headlight design

Satin chrome flash running along the base of the doors and lower section

19″ wheels

Bright along the window line

Duplex rear combi lights

Integrated exhaust housings

2018 Kia K900 Interiors

Here is an overview of what K900 has to offer on the inside:

Minimalistic interior layout

Interesting materials like metal veneers and choice of four open pour matte wood (Walnut, Brown Olive Ash, Beige Olive Ash & Engineered Wood) for dash and door panels

Soft leather for harder portions of the cabin in colours like Black, Beige, Espresso Brown or two-tone Sienna Brown

Heated leather steering wheel

Leather-trimmed seats with an option of Premium Nappa leather

Heating and ventilation on front seats

20-way adjustable driver seat with width adjusting bolsters, lumbar support with power air cells and shoulder adjustment

12-way adjustable front passenger seat

12-way adjustable driver side rear passenger seat and 14-way adjustable passenger side rear seat

Reclining capability, height-adjustable headrests and forward/aft, tilt up/down cushions on the rear seats

Optional heating and ventilation on outboard rear passenger seats

Optional HVAC controls for rear passengers

Mood lighting designed in conjunction with Pantone Institute with a total of 64 colours available

7 theme-based mood light colour settings inspired by oceans, forests, skies, the Aurora Borealis, and other aspects of nature

Intelligent Lighting Control system that uses proximity sensors to brighten 20 percent when it senses a driver’s hand reaching for a switch on the dash

Maurice Lacroix designed analogue clock set in the centre of the dash

2018 Kia K900 Technology Features

If you thought what you read about the interiors is overwhelming, the technology features will be outrightly outrageous for you. Let’s have a quick look:

Tactile port dial for controlling the tech features of the car

12.3 Inch “Human Machine Interface” touchscreen display

Modem-based navigation system

UVO luxe service specifically dedicated to the K900 users; it offers a full suite of remote features through an embedded modem in the vehicle and accessible once the UVO account is created on the myUVO.com website and the vehicle is enrolled; UVO luxe is accessible over the web or via a dedicated app

Remote start, setting of preferred cabin temperature and features like “find my car” through UVO Luxe

Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Wireless phone charger

VIP phone line to reach out to a dedicated service representative (yes you read it right 😉 )

Choice of 7-inch high-resolution TFT instrument cluster or a 12.3-inch colour TFT instrument cluster with graphics differentiated by the selected drive mode – Comfort, Eco, Sport or Custom

9.7 inch head up display

Surround view monitor utilizing four cameras providing a 360-degree perspective with stitched images

Blind spot view monitor with a live feed to the instrument cluster and activate on the turn signal

Driver alert system through the steering wheel which vibrates on unsafe lane change if vehicle senses presence of another vehicle or object

Features like Lane Keep Assist System, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Driver Attention Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Avoidance Alert, Safe Exit Assist, Lane Follow Assist, Advanced Smart Cruise Control

900-watt 17-speaker Harman Kardon/Lexicon sound system featuring Quantum Logic Surround Sound technology and Clari-Fi technology

2018 Kia K900 Engine & Transmission

The 2nd generation Kia K900 comes powered by a 3.3L twin turbo V6 engine which produces 365HP power and 510Nm torque. This engine has recently been included in Ward’s 10 Best Engines list for its exceptional responsiveness and refinement. The engine comes mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. The gearbox features shift by wire technology and do not require scheduled maintenance under normal condition. The car also features a full time all wheel drive system. It features an all-independent suspension as well, with an option of an electronically controlled suspension system making the ride in K900 extremely comfortable.

All in all the new K900 is a technology and luxury marvel. If you compare it with similarly priced Germans or other famous luxury brands, it has much much more to offer. Let us keep a watch on how the car is going to perform in the global market. Will it ever come to India? Only time will tell.





