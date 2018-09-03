Mahindra Marazzo will come powered by a 1.5L diesel engine…

Mahindra has finally launched its new warrior for the MPV segment, the Marazzo. The car will be offered at an introductory price starting at Rs.9.99 Lakhs. It will be available in 4 variants namely, M2, M4, M6 & M8. As we know from before, the car will be offered in a 7 and 8 seat configuration. The 8 seater version will only be available on the lower three variants. These will be Rs. 5,000 costlier than their 7 seater siblings. As we know from the name unveil, the car’s design is inspired by a shark. It will be competing against the real shark of the MPV segment, the Toyota Innova on one end and Maruti Ertiga & Renault Lodgy on the other. Mahindra has added a lot of features on the car and at the same time priced it pretty well. It undercuts the Innova by a huge margin in terms of pricing. We now need to see how much it will take the market share away from the segment leader.

On the occasion of the launch, Anand Mahindra, Executive Chairman, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. said, “The launch of Marazzo is a defining moment in the automotive journey of Mahindra not only within India but globally as well. Being the first joint product development effort between Mahindra Automotive North America (MANA) & Mahindra Research Valley (MRV), the Marazzo aptly represents our ‘Rise’ philosophy in action. Our development teams have used alternative thinking and challenged the limits to deliver a vehicle that is poised to be nothing less than a game changer for us. We are entering a new orbit and hope to deliver yet another iconic offering.”

Dr. Pawan Goenka, Managing Director, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd added, “The Marazzo embodies Mahindra’s new, increasingly global approach to product development, having been engineered in Detroit for excellence, designed by our in-house team in collaboration with Pininfarina, Italy, with the entire package coming together at MRV, our state of the art R&D centre near Chennai. Marazzo also represents a bold new direction for our automotive products, one that offers our customers an unmatched quality and a truly

refined user experience.”

Rajan Wadhera, President – Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., mentioned,“This is a very proud moment for us, as the Marazzo turns a new leaf in Mahindra’s evolution in the UV segment. It has always been our endeavour to offer breakthrough products and category creators. With the Marazzo, we will continue our legacy. I am sure that Marazzo, with its excellent proposition of distinctive styling, plush ride, agile handling, luxurious space, refined NVH levels and attractive launch price is poised to emerge a winner”.

Mahindra Marazzo Exterior

Let’s quickly have a look at what the new MPV has to offer on the outside:

Toothed front grille design inspired by a Shark’s mouth

Tail lamps inspired by a Shark’s tail

Headlamps feature projector units and house indicators too

Fog lamps with LED DRLs

Shark fin antenna

Cornering lamps

Dual tone front and rear bumper

Chrome elements on front, doors, windows and boot

Mahindra Marazzo Interiors

Here is an overview of the inside of the new car:

Dual tone interiors with pearl white finishes, a piano black element on the dashboard and chrome surround on the AC vents

Seats feature leatherette upholstery

Driver’s seat feature height adjustment and lumbar support

Instrument cluster with MID and purple illumination

Aircraft-inspired parking brake

Sunshade for second-row passengers

Automatic climate control

First in class Surround Cool Technology with direct mode and diffused mode

Keyless entry

Cooled glove box

7″ touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, Android Auto, Haptics and Capsense Technology for improved touch, iPod connectivity, picture viewer, USB audio/video, Bluetooth Audio, Mahindra Blue sense app, voice-activated controls

Steering mounted audio controls

Ecosense

Power foldable ORVMs

Follow me home & lead me to headlamps

Dual airbags

Isofix child seat mounts

ABS

Impact sensing door locks

Mahindra Marazzo Engine & Transmission

Marazzo will come powered by a 1.5L four-cylinder diesel engine which produces 121BHP power and 300 Nm torque. This will come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. There is no word about the autobox as yet. This engine is designed for low noise and the car boasts of very low NVH levels inside the cabin of only 43 decibels (driver ear noise at low idle). The ARAI certified mileage rating of the car is 17.3 Kmpl.

Mahindra Marazzo Pricing

Here are the pricing details of the car:

Variant 7 seat 8 seat M2 Rs. 9,99,000/- Rs. 10,04,000/- M4 Rs. 10,95,000/- Rs. 11,00,000/- M6 Rs. 12,40,000/- Rs. 12,45,000/- M8 Rs. 13,90,000/-





