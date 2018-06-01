Mercedes-Benz rolled out an E-Class as its 100,000th car in India…

Mercedes-Benz has become the first luxury car maker to roll out 100,000 locally made cars in India. The model which got the privilege of being the 100,000th car from Mercedes in India was an E-Class. Notably, the first car that was produced here by them was an E-Class as well, in the year 1995. Mercedes manufacturers 9 key model locally which include CLA, GLA, C-Class, E-Class, S-Class, GLC, GLE, GLS and Mercedes-Maybach S560.

On the occasion of this roll-out Roland Folger, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said,” The roll out of the 100,000th Mercedes-Benz vehicle in India is a strong testimony of the impeccable customer trust and the unsurpassable brand equity Mercedes-Benz enjoys in this dynamic country. The journey that began 24 years ago, as we pioneered the luxury car segment in the country, has only gotten more fruitful and today we remain the most preferred luxury brand in the country. The milestone of rolling-out 100,000 cars is also the result of the absolute dedication of all past and present employees of Mercedes-Benz India, who remain our best brand ambassadors. This achievement also reiterates Mercedes-Benz’s India commitment and we strongly believe in the India story and it’s potential. We will further deepen our strong connect with the Indian customers and keep continuing to fascinate them with our products and customer service. With the growing demand of Mercedes-Benz products, a spiraling aspiration among young successful Indians, our extensive and expanding local portfolio, combined with an unparalleled network and innovations in customer service; we are positive that the next production milestone will be attained even earlier. We pioneered luxury motoring in India and with our ‘customer delight’ approach and vision for future, we are confident of defining future mobility in India as well.”

Also, Piyush Piyush Arora, Executive Director, Operations, Mercedes-Benz India

commented, “Mercedes-Benz India’s production facility is a global benchmark in

quality and technological advancement in manufacturing, and it has remained the

backbone of our growth narrative in India. A very high level of refinement and

implementation of advanced technology and flexible processes ensures Mercedes-

Benz’s production quality conforms to the most stringent global standards, and

creates new benchmark in manufacturing for the luxury car industry in India. With the

roll-out of the 100,000th car, we reiterate our ‘Make in India, for India’ commitment

and will continue our local value addition and make the best of global products

available for our discerning customers in India. We are well positioned to meet any

future demand in production and adopt future technologies as per market

requirements.”

Mercedes-Benz History In India

Mercedes-Benz was the first luxury auto brand to enter India officially. Although, their cars were available already through unofficial channels or through licenced importers long before the company entered our market in 1994. Immediately after this entry, they started assembling their cars in a plant in Pimpri, Pune from the year 1995. The first ever car to be rolled out of their plant was a W 124 E-class. Currently, they operate out of a 100-acre big facility located in Chakan, Pune which has around INR 1000+ crores invested into it. Marcedes-Benz has been growing pretty fast in India recently. They had their 20,000th vehicle rolled out here in the year 2008, which was 14 years after their entry into our market. It is remarkable that it just took them 10 more years since then to achieve the landmark of 100,000 cars.





