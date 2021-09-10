Top 6 Most Fuel Efficient Hero Bikes to Buy in 2021

Today, the market is flooded with so many options when it comes to bikes. But if you particularly worry and care about fuel efficiency while buying two-wheelers, all new range of Hero Bikes 2021 is considered as ‘best mileage bikes in India’, a list which is curated from over 50 lakh users based across India.

Mileage is the distance a bike travels per liter of fuel, which is considered as a major factor. Among a vast range of highest mileage bikes, Hero Super Splendor with 83 kmpl of mileage is a favored choice of buyers. That is the reason Hero MotoCorp has sold 1 million units in Q1 of FY22 and 4.6 lakh units in June alone, as per the report shared by Economic Times.

The mileage numbers will vary from bike to bike, so you need select your ride with proper knowledge. For small sports bikes, the mileage is relatively on the lower side per say 20,000 to 30,000, whereas for heavier bikes, 50,000 miles and more is considered high motorcycle mileage. Yet, a well-maintained and timely serviced bike can stretch up to 100,000 miles as well.

What factors to consider while buying Hero Bikes?

Mileage is considered as an important criterion a buyers always keeps in mind at the time of purchasing a new bike. However, apart from this there are various other factors that are considered such as engine power, maintenance cost, etc. to reach an ideal choice. The write-up here talks about the top 6 Hero bikes along with their key features like ex-showroom price, monthly units sold, colors, variants, popularity, and mileage to make the choice simpler for you. You can consider checking latest Hero bikes at Droom to get detailed information about mileage, specifications, various features, buying process and so on.

Let’s get started with detailed features and specifications of top Hero bikes:

The following list of Hero Bike models has been curated based on their mileage to help enthusiastic bike buyers in deciding their pick:

Hero Super Splendor: Comes with a mileage of 83 kmpl, this is latest model and an eye catchy upgrade of the Super Splendor BS6. Powered by a 124.7cc engine that promises 10.8PS and 10.6Nm, it is considered as one of the topmost choices when it comes to fuel efficient ride. It is featured in economies in the 125cc bike segment with its mileage certified by ARAI.

This model of Hero bikes comes with Hero’s i3S engine start-stop system and is tagged with an ex-showroom price of Rs 72,600 – Rs 75,900, in Delhi. Financing and loaning options are easily available with its purchase.

Hero Passion XPro: One of the best fuel-efficient Hero Bike models, it comes with a promising mileage of 85.6km per liter. Tagged with an ex-showroom price of Rs 66,173 – Rs 69,081, it has a 110cc engine.

Hero HF Deluxe: This model in Hero Bikes is BS6 compliant and assures absolute efficiency and affordability. With a mileage of 83 kmpl, it is graded as a successful bike model in the commuter segment. It comes with a fuel-injected engine and is styled in six variants and six different colors.

Hero Splendor Plus: This model in the range of bikes runs at a mileage of 80.6 kmpl and is best rated as a commuter bike. Extremely low maintenance, it dons a 97.2cc engine that pulls up an efficiency of 8PS and 8.05Nm. Bikers can make a pick from its three variants namely self-start with alloy wheel, kick with alloy wheel, and self-start with alloy and i3S. The ex-showroom price for this Hero Bike model is Rs 62,535, Delhi.

Hero Passion Pro BS6: Promising a mileage of 70 kmpl, its efficiency is certified by ARAI. It comes with a 4-speed gearbox with an exciting feature of ‘Auto Sail’, that lets the rider zoom past traffic. It plays in the 110cc segment and has an appearance more suited to young bikers owing to its sharper rear-end design and an angular headlamp. Its ex-showroom price is set at Rs 65,750.

Hero Splendor iSmart: With a mileage of 61 kmpl, the inclusion in Hero Bikes is also known as a smart avatar that comes with BS6-powered 113.2cc engine. The engine is empowered to generate 88% fewer NOx emissions and 10% higher torque. Sporting a 120 mm of front travel suspension, it has a dual-tone exterior shade with a diamond frame. Offered by Hero in two variants namely Drum and Disc, its ex-showroom price falls between Rs 68,650 and Rs 71,350.

If you are looking to buy a bike for you, then without any second thought, Hero is the best option for anyone. Just submit your requirement of Hero bikes and get best matches as per your need and then you will be able to take home your dream bike.