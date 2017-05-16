2017 Dzire Price marginally up than the outgoing mode.

Maruti Suzuki has officially launched its new-gen Dzire at an event today. The first thing you will notice is that the car is much nicer to look at and no more looks like a second fiddle to Swift hatchback!

Among the prominent design elements, you can observe that the boot has been integrated fairly decently, much better than the previous iterations and it also looks less chopped. The car appears to be lower and has more traits to be called as a sedan, one thing which Maruti has been trying to imbibe in this new-gen model. However, there is excessive chrome and that shining grille lip could have been muted a bit!

2017 Dzire Details

Safety : The new Dzire is based on ‘Heartect’ platform which enhances rigidity and crash safety of the car. Maruti claims that the new Dzire adheres to the upcoming crash test norms for front offset, side impact and pedestrian safety, ahead of the regulations.

: The new Dzire is based on ‘Heartect’ platform which enhances rigidity and crash safety of the car. Maruti claims that the new Dzire adheres to the upcoming crash test norms for front offset, side impact and pedestrian safety, ahead of the regulations. Safety Equipment : All the variants come equipped with dual airbags, ABS and EBD along with ISOFIX. There are no ‘O’ variants now.

: All the variants come equipped with dual airbags, ABS and EBD along with ISOFIX. There are no ‘O’ variants now. It also gets LED projector headlamps, DRLs and rear LED lamps.

Maruti has also equipped the car with large display area Smartphone linkage Display Audio (SLDA) system which can connect to smartphones through Android Auto, Apple Carplay and Mirror Link.

Engines : New Dzire continues to be propelled by the 1.2 Liter K-Series VVT 83 PS/113 Nm petrol engine and 1.3 Liter Fiat-sourced 75 PS /190 Nm DDIS diesel engine.

: New Dzire continues to be propelled by the 1.2 Liter K-Series VVT 83 PS/113 Nm petrol engine and 1.3 Liter Fiat-sourced 75 PS /190 Nm DDIS diesel engine. Transmission Options – The new Dzire gets company’s AGS (AMT) transmission options right from the V variant onwards apart from the regular 5-speed manual tyranny.

Dimensions : The new Dzire has a length of 3995 mm. It is 1515 mm high and 1735 mm wide. The petrol version weighs 860-895 kg whereas the diesel tips the scale at 955-990 kg.

: The new Dzire has a length of 3995 mm. It is 1515 mm high and 1735 mm wide. The petrol version weighs 860-895 kg whereas the diesel tips the scale at 955-990 kg. Colours – It is available in six colours – Oxford Blue, Arctic White, Silky Silver, Galiant Red, Sherwood Brown and Magma Grey.

2017 Dzire Fuel Efficiency

Dzire Petrol 22.0 kmpl Dzire Diesel 28.4 kmpl

This makes Dzire diesel the most fuel efficient car in India at the moment. Figures ARAI rated.

2017 Dzire Price & Variants

Petrol Variants Diesel Variants LXI – Rs 5.45 Lakh LDI – Rs 6.45 Lakh VXI – Rs 6.29 Lakh VDI – Rs 7.29 Lakh ZXI – Rs 7.05 Lakh ZDI – Rs 8.05 Lakh ZXI+ – Rs 7.94 Lakh ZDI+ – Rs 8.94 Lakh VXI AGS (AMT) – Rs 6.76 Lakh VDI AGS (AMT) – Rs 7.76 Lakh ZXI AGS (AMT – Rs 7.52 Lakh ZDI AGS (AMT) – Rs 8.52 Lakh ZXI+ AGS (AMT) – Rs 8.41 Lakh ZDI+ AGS (AMT) – Rs 9.41 Lakh

*2017 Dzire Price ex-showroom Delhi

2017 Dzire Bookings

Bookings of the car were already on and the car is an instant hit it appears. Dzire will continue to be sold at Maruti’s regular dealerships.

