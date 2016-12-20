Fluence & Koleos Officially Discontinued From India; Aggressive Products Planned

Fluence & Koleos Discontinued from Indian market. They were sold as Semi-Knocked Down (SKD) units…

Apart from Duster, nothing clicked for Renault! They tried with various hollow models but quite literally their sales depended on one single model all through till the fantastically-priced Kwid came into the picture.

It was abundantly clear that India will not accept badge-engineered, temporary products which exist just for the sake of existence! And hence, Renault has decided that its time to play sense!

According to a report at Economic Times, they have discontinued Fluence and Koleos from the Indian market. Sumit Sawhney, CEO and MD Renault India told ET,

“We have decided not to sell any product in India which is semi knocked down or has less than 80 percent of local content in case of big cars and 95 percent in small cars. We will be selling only mainstream products,”

Directly on its two premium products, he said,

“Fluence and Koleos were bridge strategy products but as we are moving towards higher localisation we will try to be a more mainstream company”…..”We will not sell these cars in India until we have 80 percent local content”

Just to let you know, both the cars are no more on sale. According to the sales data we have, in the last 6 months no Koleos has been sold whereas the last Fluence was sold in June this year. Both the cars have been taken down from the official website as well. The demand was so low that Renault had to clear stocks with massive discounts of upto or more than 9 Lakhs.

The next in line could be the Scala sedan which is doing double digit sales for the last many months and Pulse hatchback which is one of the lowest selling car in its category.

Following this streamlining of its line-up Renault has plans to introduce various products starting from the Captur SUV which is already on tests in India.

