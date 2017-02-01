New report speculates a ‘premium’ car over Kwid. It could possibly be the Kwid sedan expected to be under four meter long…

The CMF-A platform saw its first product in 2015 in the form of the Renault Kwid. With bookings crossing the 1 lakh mark, the car has been joined by its Datsun counterpart, the RediGo. So you think that’s all the platform is going to spawn? Obviously not! The Renault-Nissan alliance to ready to make more cars out of it.

As per an article on Autocar India, the alliance will make not one but at least four more cars out of the Common Module Family-A (CMF-A) underpinning. This will not just be limited to cross hatches but will also include sedans. A crossover with a Nissan or Datsun badging is also possible in the near future. Here’s what Mr Carlos Ghosn, Chairman and CEO, Renault-Nissan alliance had to say:

“We’re going to come up with more cars on the same platform. For the moment it’s one car, but you can expect second, third, fourth with different designs and different shapes. We’re obviously going to have crossovers and we’re also going to have sedans.”

In an update, a new report at Economic Times suggests that a premium car over Kwid is possibly being considered. They have not clarified what form will it spawn – crossover, sedan or hatchback but we expect it to be a sedan in the fast moving sub four meter space. Sumit Sawhney, Renault India’s chief re-iterated that they will surely launch one new car every year along with expansion to their distribution and sales footprint. By new, we are discounting variants of existing cars and hope he means cars which are NOT currently on sale here.

The new model(s) are expected to be sold not just in Indian but other emerging markets as well where the alliance is operational. The CMF-A platform was developed to make fuel efficient and small vehicles for high growth markets like ours. So fathom how would a Kwid sedan look?

