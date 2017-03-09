Kwid Climber price is just Rs 25k more than the top of the line regular Kwid…
As was in the news, Renault has launched the Kwid Climber today. After showcasing it as a concept back at the 2016 Auto Expo, the Climber variant is the first to arrive and it may be followed by the Racer variant sometime later.
Kwid Climber Changes & Features
The new Climber edition comes with 17 design enhancements – both on the exterior and interior..
- Two tone contrast orange ORVMs
- New design wheels
- Door protection cladding
- New roof bars
- Bumper overriders
- Front & rear terrain protector
- Orange side repeaters
- Climber logo on the doors and rear windshield
- Instrument cluster with chrome embellishments
- Side air vents with contour
- Orange tints on steering wheel
- Floor console with 2 can holders
- Orange ‘Energy’ upholstery with Climber insignia
- Two-tone orange gear knob etc
Kwid Climber Engine
The climber edition remains mechanically untouched which means power comes through the 1.0 Liter 3 cylinder DOHC engine which produces 68 PS of peak power and 91 Nm of max torque. It is offered in both the manual and AMT transmission options.
Kwid Climber Price
|Prices
|Kwid Climber MT
|Rs 4,30,376
|Kwid Climber AMT
|Rs 4,60,376
*all prices ex-showroom Delhi
Renault is charging a premium of Rs 25,000 over the top end Kwid RXT(O) for the Climber edition. It also continues with all the feature set of the RXT(O) variant.
Kwid Climber comes in the following three colour options
- Electric blue – exclusive colour
- Outblack Bronze
- Planet Grey
Kwid Climber bookings have begun from today across all dealerships and it can also be booked via the Kwid app.
