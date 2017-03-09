Kwid Climber price is just Rs 25k more than the top of the line regular Kwid…

As was in the news, Renault has launched the Kwid Climber today. After showcasing it as a concept back at the 2016 Auto Expo, the Climber variant is the first to arrive and it may be followed by the Racer variant sometime later.

Kwid Climber Changes & Features

The new Climber edition comes with 17 design enhancements – both on the exterior and interior..

Two tone contrast orange ORVMs

New design wheels

Door protection cladding

New roof bars

Bumper overriders

Front & rear terrain protector

Orange side repeaters

Climber logo on the doors and rear windshield

Instrument cluster with chrome embellishments

Side air vents with contour

Orange tints on steering wheel

Floor console with 2 can holders

Orange ‘Energy’ upholstery with Climber insignia

Two-tone orange gear knob etc

Kwid Climber Engine

The climber edition remains mechanically untouched which means power comes through the 1.0 Liter 3 cylinder DOHC engine which produces 68 PS of peak power and 91 Nm of max torque. It is offered in both the manual and AMT transmission options.

Kwid Climber Price

Prices Kwid Climber MT Rs 4,30,376 Kwid Climber AMT Rs 4,60,376

*all prices ex-showroom Delhi

Renault is charging a premium of Rs 25,000 over the top end Kwid RXT(O) for the Climber edition. It also continues with all the feature set of the RXT(O) variant.

Kwid Climber comes in the following three colour options

Electric blue – exclusive colour

Outblack Bronze

Planet Grey

Kwid Climber bookings have begun from today across all dealerships and it can also be booked via the Kwid app.

