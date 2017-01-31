Owing to lesser sales, Maruti discontinues S-Cross 1.6 variants…

Sales of the S-Cross 1.6 have been dismal despite the presence of the exciting bigger Multijet engine. It has been the case because of optimistic initial pricing. Maruti did a massive price correction midway which has ensured the crossover manage respectable 2000 units per month (average).

However, most of these sales are of the 1.3 Liter DDIS engine equipped S-Cross. And owing to lacklustre response, Maruti has discontinued two variants out of three it initially offered on the S-Cross 1.6. Both the Delta and Zeta variants, which have faced the axe are the lower trims and the crossover is now offered only in the top of the line Alpha, which is priced at Rs 12.03 Lakh ex-showroom in Delhi.

The DDIS 320 mill, sourced from Fiat is one exciting engine, however, it is the unadventurous looks and the overall design which is not being appreciated by the customers at that price point. S-Cross is based on the now discontinued SX4 (internationally it is called as SX4 S-Cross) and only because it is a Maruti it has managed to garner fairly decent volumes.

The S-Cross 1.3 is offered in Alpha, Zeta and Delta variants, with prices starting from Rs 8.78 Lakhs ex-showroom in Delhi. Apart from this, in an exclusive scoop, we have already told you that the company has discontinued production of the Celerio diesel.

