2020 Mahindra Thar Launched at ₹9.80 Lacs: All Variant Prices Inside

2020 Thar prices go uptill Rs 12.95 lakh for the manual transmission variant and till Rs 13.75 Lakh for the automatic version.

Mahindra Group had a big day yesterday, as it celebrated its 75th anniversary and officially launched the second generation of the highly popular SUV – Thar.

The off-roader is now a more road-going vehicle and was initially unveiled on August 15, coinciding with India’s Independence Day. Today, we have the official prices as well.

The second generation Thar will be available in two trims – AX and LX. While the AX variant starts at Rs. 9.89 Lakhs, the LX variant, with a hard-top petrol variant, starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs. If you want to own the SUV with a diesel engine, you will have to shell out up to Rs. 12.95 lakhs (all prices ex-showroom, all India). The top-spec 4WD diesel 4-seater hard-top variant will cost Rs. 13.75 lakhs.

2020 Thar Prices

Variant – Manual Price AX Petrol STD 6-seat soft top Rs 9.80 Lakh AX Petrol 6-seat soft top Rs 10.65 Lakh AX Diesel 6-seat soft top Rs 10.85 Lakh AX OPT Petrol 4-seat convertible top Rs 11.90 Lakh AX OPT Diesel 4 seat convertible top Rs 12.10 Lakh AX OPT diesel 4 seat hard top Rs 12.20 Lakh LX Petrol 4 seat hard top Rs 12.49 Lakh LX Diesel 4-seat convertible top Rs 12.85 Lakh LX Diesel 4-seat hard top Rs 12.95 Lakh *all prices ex-showroom India

Variant – Automatic Price LX Petrol 4 seat convertible Rs 13.45 Lakh LX Petrol 4 seat hard top Rs 13.55 Lakh LX Diesel 4 seat convertible Rs 13.65 Lakh LX Diesel 4 seat hard top Rs 13.75 Lakh *all prices ex-showroom India

With this, the company has also started accepting Thar’s bookings, which will be available for test-drives across India in phases.

The very first unit of Mahindra Thar was sold in an auction, which fetched the company whopping Rs. 1.10 crore. Akash Minda from Delhi won the auction and became the first customer of the car.

The new 2020 Thar gets all-new interiors and updated exteriors as well. It will be available with BS6 petrol and diesel engines with 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions.

While the diesel variant comes with a 2.2 litre engine producing 120 hp, the petrol version will have a 2.0 litre engine good enough to produce 150 hp of peak power. While bookings are already on, the deliveries of the Thar will start sometime later this month.

-Moin Ahmed