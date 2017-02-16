Renault’s 1.5L K9K Diesel Engine: All nine cars using it in India

We shared a list of 21 cars that run on Fiat’s 1.3 Liter Multijet Diesel engine in India (link to the report). Apart from this, the next most popular motor in our market is Renault’s 1.5 L DCI K9K diesel engine which powers all kinds of cars including SUVs, sedans and hatchbacks.

Brief Overview

The 1.5 liter K9K diesel engine was jointly developed by Renault and Nissan. This is a turbocharged motor and here in India, it is offered in power outputs ranging from 65 PS all the way till 110 PS.

Internationally, along with partner companies, Renault (including budget brand Dacia) and Nissan, this engine has also been used by Suzuki (on Jimny) and Mercedes (on popular models like A-Class).

List of Companies Which Use 1.5L K9K in India

Nissan Renault Mahindra

Ashok Leyland also used this engine on their Stile MPV but it has been discontinued now.

List of Cars which Run on Renault’s 1.5L K9K Diesel Engine

Renault Duster (in two tunes – 85 PS/ 200 Nm & 110 PS/ 245 Nm) Mahindra Verito Vibe (65 PS, 160 Nm) Mahindra Verito (65 PS, 160 Nm) Nissan Micra (64 PS, 160 Nm) Nissan Sunny (86 PS, 200 Nm) Nissan Evalia (86 PS, 200 Nm) : Now discontinued Nissan Terrano (85 PS/200 Nm & 110 PS/248 Nm) Renault Pulse (64 PS/ 160 Nm) Renault Scala (86 PS/200 Nm) Renault Fluence (110 PS): Now discontinued Renault Lodgy (in two tunes – 85 PS/ 200 Nm & 110 PS/ 245 Nm) Ashok Leyland Stile (75 PS ) : No more on sale

Upcoming Cars/launches with this Engine

All-New Duster (Launch expected next year) Captur SUV (Launch during festive season this year)

Quite clearly Duster is the most popular car which runs on this motor. It is offered in two tunes – 85 PS and 110 PS. Fluence, which is no more sold in India, was the costliest car in this list to make use of this engine. Mahindra offers the same motor on their Verito, which is nothing but reworked Logan here.

