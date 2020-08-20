Advertisement

2020 Duster price is whopping Rs 5 lakh lesser than the direct rivals for the new turbocharged variant. It also produces higher power…

Off-late, the French automaker – Renault has been making significant in-roads in our country. The company has seen encouraging responses to its new vehicles – the updated Kwid and the recently launched Triber.

However, the car that got Renault going in India is, undoubtedly, the oldest of the lot – the Duster. The SUV is still quite popular in its segment and has long awaited an update to freshen its value proposition in the market.

Renault has launched the new Duster and in the process, it becomes the most powerful SUV in its segment.

The 2020 Duster comes with a new, BS6 compliant, 1.3-liter Turbo Petrol engine that produces best-in-class power and torque figures of 156 PS at 5500 rpm and 254 Nm at 1600 rpm.

This motor is powered Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI), Dual Variable Valve Timing (VVT), etc., all of which combined offer reduced emissions, better fuel efficiency, high performance, etc. The company claims that the new Duster will offer a mileage of 16.5 kmpl with manual transmission and 16.42 kmpl with the CVT version.

Renault will also continue to offer the car with the existing 1.5L petrol engine.

In terms of gearbox options, the new Duster will be offered in two options – a 6-speed manual transmission and a CVT gearshift with 7-speed manual mode.

2020 Duster Price

Variant Price RXE 1.5L Petrol MT Rs 8,59,000 RXS 1.5L Petrol MT Rs 9,39,000 RXZ 1.5L Petrol MT Rs 9,99,000 RXE 1.3L Turbo Petrol MT Rs 10,49,000 RXS 1.3L Turbo Petrol MT Rs 11,39,000 RXZ 1.3L Turbo Petrol MT Rs 11,99,000 RXS 1.3L Turbo Petrol CVT Rs 12,99,000 RXZ 1.3L Turbo Petrol CVT Rs 13,59,000 *all prices ex-showroom pan India

In terms of design, the 2020 Duster continues with its bold styling, and other features include driver and passenger-side airbags, reverse parking camera, hill-start assist, electronic stability program (ESP), and more.

-Moin Ahmed