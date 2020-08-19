Advertisement

2020 Mahindra Thar price revelation in October. It is a completely new SUV now with brand new engine and gearbox combos…

On the occasion of India’s 74th Independence Day, Mahindra took wraps off the 2020 version of one of the most aspired off-roaders in the country – the Thar.

The new Thar, which has always been popular for its superior off-roading capabilities, gains many new features in the process and has come closer to being a everyday SUV, almost. Let us quickly summarize it for you..

The 2020 Thar is a completely new vehicle built from ground-up. It looks significantly different from the older version and clearly there is a major design inspiration from the Jeep Wrangler.

Advertisement

The new Thar now comes with two new engine options that are compliant with the BS6 emission norms. It gets a 152 bhp 2.0-liter mStallion TGDi Turbocharged Petrol engine and a 132 bhp 2.2 liter mHawk Diesel engine.

In terms of gearboxes, the SUV gets 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission and 6-speed manual transmission options.

This is the first time ever that Thar has received a petrol engine.

In terms of features, it gets a 17.8 cm touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, adventure statistics display, roof-mounted speakers, and a lot more.

It gets all new interiors and dashboard design…

LEAKED: PRODUCTION-SPEC NISSAN MAGNITE SPIED UNCAMOUFLAGED FIRST TIME

It also gets all-new roof options, including a hard-top (which is a first-in-class convertible top), and an optional soft-top. That apart, seating options include four front-facing seats and 2+4 side-facing seats.

When it comes to safety, the car has ABS+EBD, dual airbags, ESP with rollover mitigation, hill-hold, hill-descent control, and a lot more.

The new Thar is available in six colors, including Red Rage, Mystic Copper, Napoli Black, Aquamarine, Galaxy Grey, and Rocky Beige.

It will be available in two variants AX and LX. The AX is targeted at enthusiasts who intend to take it off-roads more often whereas the LX is for people who would like to use it as an everyday car.

WORLD PREMIERE: KIA SONET UNVEILED; IS FEATURE LOADED

2020 Thar does resemble the Jeep Wrangler a lot…

The new Mahindra Thar price announcement and official launch is scheduled for 2nd October 2020. Expect a significant bump – we believe it may be in the 10-14 Lakh price band…

-­Moin Ahmed