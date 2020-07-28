Advertisement

2021 Fortuner Facelift spy pics from India come soon after the model was unveiled in Thailand. Expect it to be launched with an upgraded engine.

Toyota unveiled the 2021 Fortuner in Thailand early last month with significant changes as compared to the outgoing model. In a latest update, the updated model has been spotted testing in India, almost confirming its Indian launch, which we believe could be as early as this festive season.

The SUV, snapped almost uncamouflaged, looks production-ready. It looks like Toyota is testing the mule for emission testing considering that India has started following stricter BS6 emission norms.

A big change is touted to be an upgrade to the 2.8 liter 1GD-FTV inline four-cylinder engine of the car, which will generate a maximum of 204 PS peak power at 3,400 rpm along with a hefty 500 Nm torque delivered between 1,600 to 2,800 rpm. This will be in comparison with the current 177 PS and 420 Nm respectively.

The Facelifted Fortuner looks more muscular now, thanks to the redesigned upper grille. We were able to verify the presence of LED projector headlamps, which are also integrated with DRLs, which are again – LED. It also gets redesigned fog lamp housing which now bear black bezels.

The car is expected to come in two variants – Standard and Legender. Both versions share similar interiors, but with the latter having slightly better equipment package. We expect the car to be launched with other features, including a 360-degree camera, automatic climate control, ambient lighting, touchscreen infotainment system, and more.

-Moin Ahmed

Source: GaadiWaadi